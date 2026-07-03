Razorback Suckers Crush Tucson by 20

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 23-3 on July 2, 2026.

Grand Junction scored early and often, plating three runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, two in the sixth, five in the seventh and six more in the eighth.

Nicholas Sall led the Razorback Suckers with a huge night, going 5-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and eight RBI. Michael Doerr added two hits, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Wyatt Cunningham homered, scored five runs and drove in one. Lucas Smith added four hits and scored four runs.

Lucas Smith earned the win on the mound for Grand Junction, throwing a complete game. Smith allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over nine innings.

Tucson scored one run in the eighth and two in the ninth. Sloan Laird went 3-for-5, while Connor Kiefer had three hits, a double and an RBI. Cedric Reynaud and Jadan Boyce also drove in runs for the Saguaros.

Alexis Hurens took the loss for Tucson, allowing 10 runs over four innings.

Final Score: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 23, Tucson Saguaros 3

Hits: Grand Junction 21, Tucson 9

Errors: Tucson 1, Grand Junction 0







Pecos League Stories from July 3, 2026

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