Razorback Suckers Take 55-Run Game over Santa Fe

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated Santa Fe Fuego 32-23 on June 24, 2026.

Grand Junction scored 6 runs in the 1st inning and exploded for 14 runs in the 8th inning.

The Razorback Suckers finished with 32 runs on 26 hits and played error-free baseball.

Nicholas Sall led Grand Junction, going 4-for-7 with 4 runs, 2 home runs, and 8 RBIs.

Basiel Williams went 4-for-5 with 5 runs, a home run, and 5 RBIs.

Elias Fiddler went 4-for-6 with 5 runs, a home run, and 5 RBIs.

Easton Bryant went 5-for-7 with 5 runs, 2 home runs, and 4 RBIs.

Joseph Banda added 3 hits, a home run, and 3 RBIs.

Santa Fe had 23 runs on 23 hits in the loss.

Connor Hickey led the Fuego with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs.

Sam Freedman went 5-for-5 with 4 runs, 3 home runs, and 5 RBIs.

Rickey Rivas drove in 4 runs, while Garrett Esposito, Nick Tarantino, and Layne Sanders each added 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 32, Santa Fe Fuego 23.







Pecos League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.