Early Deficit No Problem for Sturgeon

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Martinez Sturgeon defeated Austin Weirdos 18-5 on June 24, 2026.

Austin jumped ahead with 1 run in the 1st inning and 4 runs in the 2nd inning.

Martinez answered with steady offense, scoring in six straight innings from the 3rd through the 8th.

The Sturgeon finished with 18 runs on 19 hits.

Jason Hanson led Martinez with 4 RBIs.

PJ Maniago hit a home run and drove in 3 runs.

Jacob Connery went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

Nick Thomson went 3-for-4 with a home run, 3 runs, and 2 RBIs.

Kyle Norton added 2 hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBIs.

For Austin, Danelle Daniels hit a home run and drove in 3 runs.

Chris Tsouras also homered and drove in a run.

Sean Tanaka went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Cono Casale added 2 hits for the Weirdos.

Final Score: Martinez Sturgeon 18, Austin Weirdos 5.







Pecos League Stories from June 25, 2026

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