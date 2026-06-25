Wind Top Blows by Blackwell

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeated Blackwell Flycatchers 19-5 on June 24, 2026.

Garden City jumped out early with 5 runs in the 1st inning and 6 more in the 2nd inning.

The Wind added 7 runs in the 5th inning and finished with 15 hits.

Jordan Williams led Garden City, going 3-for-5 with 2 runs, a double, and 5 RBIs.

Rob Morosetti went 3-for-6 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs.

Aidan Grabowski went 2-for-3 with 2 runs and 3 RBIs.

Trent Lowe added 2 hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBIs.

Connor Huzicka scored 3 runs and drove in 2.

Ayden Yaeger started for Garden City and allowed 1 run on 4 hits over 6 innings while striking out 6.

For Blackwell, Shannon Martin went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Caleb Marquez doubled and drove in a run.

Masafusa Kanroji and Michael Alonso each drove in 2 runs.

Blackwell finished with 10 hits but committed 6 errors.

Garden City played error-free baseball.

Final Score: Garden City Wind 19, Blackwell Flycatchers 5.







Pecos League Stories from June 25, 2026

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