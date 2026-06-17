Garden City Shutout Spoils Alpine's Day

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeated the Alpine Cowboys 6-0 on June 16, 2026.

Garden City took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning and then broke the game open with 4 runs in the 7th. The Wind added one more run in the 9th to complete the shutout win.

Trent Lowe powered the Garden City offense with a home run and 2 RBIs. Connor Huzicka also homered and drove in a run, while Rob Morosetti went 2-for-5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Peyton Lewis and Darius Freeman each added 2 hits.

Alpine was held to 6 hits. Luke Hyzdu and Julian Aguilera each had 2 hits for the Cowboys, but Alpine stranded 11 runners and could not push across a run.

Jaxon Hamada led the Garden City pitching staff, throwing 6 scoreless innings while allowing 3 hits and striking out 5. Peyton Walters followed with 2 scoreless innings, and Nico ODonnell helped finish the shutout.

Final Score: Garden City Wind 6, Alpine Cowboys 0







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026

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