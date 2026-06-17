Saguaros Power over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 23-5

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 23-5 on June 16, 2026.

Tucson finished with 23 runs on 20 hits, scoring in seven different innings. The Saguaros broke the game open with five runs in the 4th inning, added four more in the 7th, and closed with six runs in the 9th.

Trent Malone led Tucson, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double, 4 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Sloan Laird went 4-for-7 with 3 runs and 2 RBIs. Gavy Perez-Torres drove in 5 runs, including a 9th-inning grand slam. Sebastian Paz also homered and drove in 4 runs.

Grand Junction had 10 hits in the loss. Brandon Zanni went 2-for-3 with a run scored, Zain Zinicola added two hits, and Nicholas Sall drove in 2 runs.

Cameron Gallardo earned the win for Tucson, allowing 1 unearned run on 3 hits over 5 innings while striking out 7. Cody Hill took the loss for Grand Junction.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 23, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 5







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026

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