Bills Outdistance Santa Fe

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Pecos Bills defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 15-6 on June 16, 2026.

The Bills jumped out early, scoring 1 run in the 1st inning, 7 runs in the 2nd, and 4 more in the 3rd to build a commanding lead. Pecos finished with 15 runs on 20 hits and committed no errors.

Ryan Drag led the Pecos offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs. Will Glick had a huge game, going 5-for-6 with a double, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs. Derrick Cancel added 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Juan Avila drove in 2 runs.

Santa Fe scored all 6 of its runs in the 6th and 7th innings. Terrance McGowan went 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Sam Freedman hit a home run and drove in 2 runs. Alex Elliott added 2 hits and an RBI for the Fuego.

Charles Jackson started for Pecos and struck out 6 over 6 innings. Chris Bedgood and Quentin Graves combined for 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Final Score: Pecos Bills 15, Santa Fe Fuego 6







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