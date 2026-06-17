Bills Outdistance Santa Fe
Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
Pecos Bills defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 15-6 on June 16, 2026.
The Bills jumped out early, scoring 1 run in the 1st inning, 7 runs in the 2nd, and 4 more in the 3rd to build a commanding lead. Pecos finished with 15 runs on 20 hits and committed no errors.
Ryan Drag led the Pecos offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs. Will Glick had a huge game, going 5-for-6 with a double, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs. Derrick Cancel added 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Juan Avila drove in 2 runs.
Santa Fe scored all 6 of its runs in the 6th and 7th innings. Terrance McGowan went 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Sam Freedman hit a home run and drove in 2 runs. Alex Elliott added 2 hits and an RBI for the Fuego.
Charles Jackson started for Pecos and struck out 6 over 6 innings. Chris Bedgood and Quentin Graves combined for 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Final Score: Pecos Bills 15, Santa Fe Fuego 6
Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Weirdos Take a Rare Win against Bakersfield - Austin Weirdos
- Leprechauns Ignore Early Deficity to Drop Martinez - Dublin Leprechauns
- Garden City Shutout Spoils Alpine's Day - Garden City Wind
- North Platte Doubles up Blackwell - North Platte 80s
- Bills Outdistance Santa Fe - Pecos Bills
- Saguaros Power over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 23-5 - Tucson Saguaros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.