Phillip Jones Uses 45 MPH Winds to Throw 9 Inning Complete Game for 5-2 Victory over Tucson

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







PECOS, Texas - The Pecos Bills jumped ahead early and held the Tucson Saguaros to four hits in a 5-2 win at Chevron Field.

Pecos scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Bilar Whittle scored on a wild pitch, Anthony Hampton followed with an RBI triple to bring in Juan Avila, and Hampton later came around to score to make it 3-0.

The Bills added another run in the third inning when Dylan Hartmann singled home Avila. Tucson got on the board in the fourth when Ty Murray singled in Jack Kalisky, but Pecos answered in the bottom half on an RBI single by Brock Franks that scored Derrick Cancel.

Tucson added its final run in the eighth inning when Kalisky drove in Sebastian Paz with a sacrifice fly, but the Saguaros could not complete the comeback.

Phillip Jones was dominant for Pecos, throwing a complete game while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 13. Jones walked just one batter over nine innings.

Pecos was led offensively by Bilar Whittle and Anthony Hampton, who each had two hits. Hampton added a triple and an RBI, while Dylan Hartmann and Brock Franks each drove in a run.

For Tucson, Jontae Hennesy doubled, while Ty Murray and Jack Kalisky each drove in a run.

Pecos finished with five runs on nine hits and no errors. Tucson scored two runs on four hits and also played error-free baseball.







Pecos League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.