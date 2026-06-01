Roswell Invaders Win Their First Game of the Year 10-5 over Alpine Cowboys on Sunday Night

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







ROSWELL, N.M. - The Roswell Invaders collected 15 hits and used a big second inning to defeat the Alpine Cowboys 10-5 on Sunday at Joe Bauman Stadium.

Alpine struck first with two runs in the opening inning and added another in the second to take an early 3-1 lead. Roswell answered immediately, erupting for four runs in the bottom of the second inning to seize control of the game.

The Invaders continued to build their advantage with two more runs in the fourth and three additional runs in the sixth. Alpine added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings but could not keep pace with Roswell's offense.

Taylor Steig powered the Invaders lineup, going 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs. Ryan Torres had a strong day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sean Moore added three hits and scored twice, while Xander Nabors contributed two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

For Alpine, Sal Diaz provided the biggest offensive spark, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Billy Rivera collected three hits and drove in a run, while Julian Aguilera scored once and reached base four times via three walks and a hit.

Colin Sepulveda earned the victory for Roswell, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings. Mason Sinner worked three innings out of the bullpen, and Sean Moore closed out the ninth inning.

Ryan Avalos took the loss for Alpine after allowing five runs in two innings. Bradley Burdett followed with 3.1 innings of relief, while Nick Brady and Daylan Bower combined to finish the game.

Roswell improved behind a balanced attack that produced 10 runs on 15 hits, while Alpine finished with five runs on seven hits.







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