Leprechauns Ignore Early Deficity to Drop Martinez

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 11-4 on June 16, 2026.

Martinez led 4-1 after scoring 3 runs in the 5th inning, but Dublin took control late with 2 runs in the 6th, 4 runs in the 7th, and 4 more in the 8th.

Sam Ott led Dublin, going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Damon Hale added 3 hits, including a double and triple, while DJ Aceron drove in 3 runs. Juan Gonzalez also had 2 hits and an RBI for the Leprechauns.

Martinez finished with 12 hits. Michael Pavelchak went 3-for-5, while Andrew Curran, Jason Hanson and Josiah Collado each had 2 hits. Collado drove in 2 runs for the Sturgeon.

Dublin's bullpen shut the door after the 5th inning, holding Martinez scoreless over the final 4 frames.

Final Score: Dublin Leprechauns 11, Martinez Sturgeon 4







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026

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