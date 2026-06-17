Leprechauns Ignore Early Deficity to Drop Martinez
Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Dublin Leprechauns News Release
Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 11-4 on June 16, 2026.
Martinez led 4-1 after scoring 3 runs in the 5th inning, but Dublin took control late with 2 runs in the 6th, 4 runs in the 7th, and 4 more in the 8th.
Sam Ott led Dublin, going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Damon Hale added 3 hits, including a double and triple, while DJ Aceron drove in 3 runs. Juan Gonzalez also had 2 hits and an RBI for the Leprechauns.
Martinez finished with 12 hits. Michael Pavelchak went 3-for-5, while Andrew Curran, Jason Hanson and Josiah Collado each had 2 hits. Collado drove in 2 runs for the Sturgeon.
Dublin's bullpen shut the door after the 5th inning, holding Martinez scoreless over the final 4 frames.
Final Score: Dublin Leprechauns 11, Martinez Sturgeon 4
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