The Dublin Leprechauns Top the Bakersfield Train Robbers, 14-13

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Bakersfield Train Robbers 14-13 in 10 innings on June 19, 2026.

Bakersfield jumped out early with one run in the first and five in the second, but Dublin answered with an eight-run third inning to take control. The Train Robbers continued to battle back, tying the game with a run in the ninth before Dublin scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

Ivory Daniels led Dublin with three hits, a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Dylan Leek went 3- for-5 with two RBIs, while Dominic Vogel added three hits and an RBI. Damon Hale scored three runs, and Timothy Wagner drove in two.

Bakersfield finished with 19 hits and was led by Zach Beatty, who went 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Joe Starick had three hits and an RBI, while Joe Riddle, Cade Fujii, Christian Alamirano, and Nic Mirabella each drove in two runs.

The game featured 27 combined runs, 36 combined hits, and several lead changes before Dublin completed the extra-inning win.







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