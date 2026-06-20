The Santa Fe Fuego Top the North Platte 80s, 19-17

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







Santa Fe Fuego defeated the North Platte 80s 19-17 on June 19, 2026.

Santa Fe scored eight runs in the eighth inning and four more in the ninth to complete a wild comeback victory. North Platte led 17-7 after seven innings before the Fuego rallied late.

Rickey Rivas led Santa Fe with a home run, three runs scored, four RBIs, and three stolen bases. Terrance McGowan had three hits and three RBIs, while Layne Sanders added two hits and three RBIs.

Garrett Esposito, Rickey Rivas, and Connor Hickey each homered for Santa Fe. Jake Young added a key double and two RBIs, while Dily Romero drove in a run off the bench.

North Platte was led by Tommy Ramos, who hit two home runs and drove in six runs. Jake Boucher went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, while Carson McCurdy added three hits and three RBIs.

The game featured 36 combined runs, 33 hits, and five home runs before Santa Fe finished the comeback in the ninth inning.







Pecos League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.