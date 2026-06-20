Razorback Suckers Win Big over Pecos Bills on Friday Night in Colorado

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Pecos Bills 18-7 on June 19, 2026.

Grand Junction broke the game open with a nine-run third inning and added four more runs in the sixth to pull away.

Nicholas Sall led the Razorback Suckers offense, going 2-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs.

Jake Alwine added two hits, three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases, while Michael Doerr went 3- for-4 with four runs, two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases.

Aiden Bevan also had a strong game, finishing 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.

The Razorback Suckers finished with 18 runs on 15 hits.

Pecos collected 13 hits in the loss, led by Will Glick, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Ryan Drag homered and drove in a run, while Derrick Cancel and Keelen Sloan each had two hits.

Grand Junction improved to 10-9 with the win, while Pecos fell to 9-12.







Pecos League Stories from June 20, 2026

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