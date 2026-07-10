Leprechauns Take Advantage Early, Top San Rafael 11-5

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns scored in five of the first seven innings and defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 11-5 on July 9, 2026.

San Rafael opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Dublin answered with two runs in the second and three in the third to take a 5-3 lead.

The Leprechauns added one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh to build an 11-4 advantage. San Rafael scored once in the eighth but could not complete a comeback.

Juan Gonzalez led the Dublin offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Joseph Nunn also homered, scored once and drove in a run.

Dylan Leek finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. DJ Aceron added a hit, a run and an RBI, while Jacob Casson recorded a hit and drove in a run.

Kevin Saenz reached base twice, scored three runs and stole two bases. Dublin scored 11 runs on eight hits while taking advantage of seven walks and four San Rafael errors.

Casson earned the victory on the mound, improving to 6-0. He worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

John Bicos powered the San Rafael offense by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Keith Whitaker added two hits, including a double, and scored twice.

Kyle Guerra tripled and drove in a run, while Cal Zemaitis added an RBI. San Rafael finished with five runs on nine hits but struck out 13 times.

Dublin totaled 11 runs, eight hits and no errors. San Rafael finished with five runs, nine hits and four errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2026

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