Fuego Outlast Alpine behind Quinton Copeland

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego survived a high-scoring battle and defeated the Alpine Cowboys 12-11 on July 9, 2026.

Santa Fe jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning and added another run in the second. Alpine responded with three runs in the third and two in the fifth, but the Fuego answered with a run in the fifth to keep the game tied at 6-6.

Both teams scored four runs in the sixth inning before Santa Fe moved ahead for good with two runs in the seventh. Alpine scored once in the top of the seventh but was held scoreless over the final two innings.

Sam Freedman powered the Santa Fe offense by going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. Connor Hickey finished 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Garrett Esposito added a home run, two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Nick Tarantino went 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored.

Alex Elliott doubled and drove in two runs, while Layne Sanders collected two hits, scored once and added an RBI. Santa Fe totaled five home runs and 16 hits in the victory.

Alpine catcher Sal Diaz delivered a huge performance, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs and two runs scored. James Prockish added two hits, including a home run, scored three times and drove in a run.

Julian Aguilera reached base three times and scored three runs. Jayden Terres added a hit and an RBI as Alpine scored 11 runs despite collecting only seven hits.

Quinton Copeland stabilized the Santa Fe bullpen by allowing one run and no hits over three innings while striking out five.

Santa Fe finished with 12 runs on 16 hits and committed one error. Alpine totaled 11 runs on seven hits and played error-free defense.







Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2026

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