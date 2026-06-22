Fuego Shrug off Early Deficit against North Platte

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







Santa Fe Fuego defeated the North Platte 80s 16-11 on June 21, 2026.

North Platte jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Santa Fe answered with seven runs in the second inning to take control.

The Fuego added two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and six more in the fifth inning.

Santa Fe finished with 20 hits, while North Platte scored 11 runs on 13 hits.

Dily Romero led Santa Fe by going 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and six RBIs.

Connor Hickey had a huge game, going 5-for-6 with two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBIs.

Rickey Rivas added two hits, a triple, and three RBIs for the Fuego.

For North Platte, Carson McCurdy went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Tommy Ramos homered twice, scored three runs, and drove in three.

Santa Fe used a big offensive night and a seven-run second inning to secure the 16-11 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 22, 2026

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