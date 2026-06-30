Fuego Outslug Grand Junction 20-14

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 20-14 on June 29, 2026, at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Santa Fe jumped out early with four runs in the first inning, two in the second, and single runs in the third and fourth to build an 8-0 lead. Grand Junction battled back with three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth, but Santa Fe answered with four runs in the fifth, four more in the eighth, and three in the ninth to hold off the Razorback Suckers.

Connor Hickey led Santa Fe with a huge night, going 4-for-5 with six runs scored, two home runs, four RBIs, and a walk. Garrett Esposito went 3-for-6 with four runs scored, a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Terrance McGowan added four hits, while Nick Tarantino drove in four runs and Alex Elliott added three RBIs.

Grand Junction was led by Elias Fiddler, who went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Juan Jamie added three hits, including a double and a triple, while Wyatt Cunningham homered and drove in three runs. Zain Zinicola scored three runs for the Razorback Suckers.

Ryan Jones earned the win for Santa Fe, improving to 2-1. He struck out seven over five innings. Kai Purdy Burton took the loss for Grand Junction.

Santa Fe finished with 20 runs on 22 hits and four errors. Grand Junction scored 14 runs on 15 hits and committed five errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2026

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