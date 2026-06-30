Invaders Hold Off Alpine 6-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the Alpine Cowboys 6-4 on June 29, 2026, in Alpine, Texas.

Roswell opened the scoring in the third inning when Christopher Martinez tripled home Ryan Torres and later scored on a groundout by Xander Nabors. Alpine answered with one run in the fourth, but the Invaders added three runs in the sixth to take control.

James Harris singled in a run in the sixth and added another RBI single in the seventh, finishing 2- for-4 with two RBIs. Xander Nabors went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Taylor Steig went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Ryan Torres added two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base. Christopher Martinez added an RBI triple for Roswell.

Alpine made a late push in the seventh when Michael Prisco hit a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to 6-4. Luke Hyzdu went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Trevor Durr added two hits for the Cowboys.

Orin Winslow went the distance for Roswell, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over seven innings. Nick Chittum started for Alpine and allowed five runs over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

Roswell finished with six runs on 10 hits and three errors. Alpine scored four runs on seven hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2026

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