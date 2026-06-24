Invaders Top North Platte 9-5

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the North Platte 80s 9-5 on June 23, 2026.

North Platte jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning and added another run in the third, but Roswell steadily answered. The Invaders scored in the second, fourth, and fifth innings before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Roswell added one more run in the seventh and held off North Platte's late scoring in the eighth and ninth.

Roswell finished with 10 hits and drew 12 walks. Taylor Steig led the Invaders offense, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Josh Cunniff added two hits and an RBI, while Jorge Carreo drove in two runs and hit a home run. Xander Nabors also drove in two runs, and Orin Winslow helped his own cause with an RBI.

Orin Winslow earned the win for Roswell, throwing six innings and allowing three runs, only one earned, on six hits while striking out five. John Luegering and Xander Nabors finished the final three innings out of the bullpen.

North Platte had eight hits in the loss. Ivan Santos led the 80s by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Darrius Bomer and Tommy Ramos each collected two hits. Ramos also doubled and drove in a run. Brock Pare took the loss for North Platte.







Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026

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