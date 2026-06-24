Triggers Pull away in Sixth to Down Grand Junction

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers used a dominant sixth inning and strong pitching to defeat the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 10-2 on Tuesday night at Central Park in Trinidad.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Trinidad added two more runs in the third before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth inning. The Triggers added another run in the seventh to complete the 10-run effort.

Michael Acosta paced the Trinidad offense, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs, and a home run. Jeremiah Cabuyban was also a key contributor, collecting two hits and two RBIs, while Keaton Fisher finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Thomas Fitzpatrick chipped in an RBI single and Tyler Bates added a hit and scored a run.

Trinidad finished the night with 9 hits and took advantage of four Grand Junction errors. The Triggers also drew eight walks and consistently pressured the Razorback Suckers throughout the contest.

On the mound, Andrew Limbaugh earned the victory for Trinidad, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing just two runs on two hits with five strikeouts. Tyler Bates closed out the game with 3.2 innings of relief, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

Grand Junction managed just three hits in the game. Basiel Williams led the offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brandon Zanni added the club's other hit. The Razorback Suckers drew seven walks but stranded numerous opportunities as Trinidad pitching struck out eight batters.

Josh Stoll took the loss for Grand Junction despite striking out four over 5.2 innings. The Trinidad offense erupted late against the Razorback bullpen to put the game out of reach.

With the victory, Trinidad improves its momentum at home, while Grand Junction will look to bounce back in the next game of the series.







Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026

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