Triggers Power Past Garden City Wind 16-10

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Garden City Wind 16-10 on June 17, 2026.

Trinidad jumped out early with four runs in the first inning, then broke the game open with two runs in the fifth, five in the sixth, three in the eighth, and two more in the ninth. The Triggers finished with 16 runs on 15 hits.

Will Hudler led Trinidad with a huge night, going 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, and seven RBIs. Michael Acosta added three hits, a home run, and four RBIs, while Kelii Price drove in two runs.

Garden City made a late push, scoring six runs in the seventh inning and one more in the eighth, but the Wind could not complete the comeback. Dom Enbody led Garden City with four hits and three RBIs, while Peyton Lewis, Rob Morosetti, Neil Taylor, and Jordan Williams each had two hits.

Andrew Limbaugh started for Trinidad and allowed one run over five innings while striking out five. Jonathan Ramallo closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

With the win, Trinidad improved to 11-3, while Garden City fell to 11-3-1.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2026

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