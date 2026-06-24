Bills Double up Tucson

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Tucson Saguaros 4-2 on June 23, 2026.

Tucson jumped ahead early, scoring in the first inning on Trent Malones RBI single and adding another run in the second when Alexis Hurens drove in Angel Faras.

Pecos answered in the third when Bilar Whittle scored on a wild pitch, then took control with three runs in the sixth inning. Levi Masloski delivered the big hit with a two-run double that scored Ryan Drag and Derrick Cancel, giving the Bills a 3-2 lead. Selvin Anderson followed with an RBI double to score Masloski and make it 4-2.

Phillip Jones earned the win for Pecos, throwing a complete seven-inning game. Jones allowed two runs on nine hits, walked one, and struck out six.

Derrick Cancel led the Bills offense with three hits, while Masloski drove in two runs. For Tucson, Sloan Laird and Angel Faras each had two hits.

Final Score: Pecos Bills 4, Tucson Saguaros 2

Hits: Tucson 9, Pecos 8

Errors: Tucson 0, Pecos 2







Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026

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