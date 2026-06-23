Bills Hold off Tucson 5-3

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Pecos Bills defeated the Tucson Saguaros 5-3 on June 22, 2026.

Tucson opened the scoring in the third inning on an Angel Faras home run, but Pecos answered with two runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The Bills added one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to build a 5-1 advantage.

Tucson scored twice in the seventh, but Pecos held on behind strong relief pitching.

Juan Avila and Keelen Sloan each had two hits for Pecos, while Derrick Cancel, Ryan Drag, Levi Masloski, Will Glick, and Thorin Sanchez-Guerra each drove in a run.

Angel Faras homered and drove in a run for Tucson, while Cedric Reynaud and Mike Blackiston also added RBIs.

Pecos finished with five runs on eight hits and no errors, while Tucson had three runs on 11 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 23, 2026

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