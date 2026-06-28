Bills Outlast Roswell

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Pecos Bills defeated the Roswell Invaders 19-16 on June 27, 2026 in a high-scoring Pecos League game.

Roswell built an early lead with one run in the first and three more in the second, then exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to take control.

Pecos answered with the biggest inning of the game, scoring 12 runs in the seventh inning to turn the game around. The Bills added five more runs in the ninth to finish off the 19-16 win.

Pecos finished with 24 hits. Anthony Hampton led the Bills, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, and four RBIs. Will Glick also had four hits and scored three runs, while Juan Avila, Ryan Drag, and Derrick Cancel each had three hits.

Bilar Whittle added two hits, a triple, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Selvin Anderson drove in two runs, and Thorin Sanchez-Guerra scored three times for Pecos.

Roswell had 13 hits and drew 14 walks. Xander Nabors drove in four runs, Taylor Steig went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and Stephen Moraski added three RBIs. Christopher Martinez had two hits and two RBIs, while Sean Moore reached base four times and scored three runs.

The Bills finished with 19 runs on 24 hits and four errors. Roswell finished with 16 runs on 13 hits and two errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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