Razorback Suckers Boom past Santa Fe

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 20-10 on June 27, 2026.

Grand Junction broke the game open with seven runs in the sixth inning and added seven more in the eighth to pull away.

Champ Garner led the Razorback Suckers, going 5-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored, and four RBIs. Basiel Williams went 4-for-7 with two doubles, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

Easton Bryant added three hits, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Aiden Bevan and Brandon Zanni each drove in three runs, while Jake Alwine scored three times and drove in two.

Santa Fe was led by Sam Freedman, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Garrett Esposito and Connor Hickey also homered for the Fuego.

Grand Junction finished with 20 runs on 21 hits and two errors. Santa Fe finished with 10 runs on 13 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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