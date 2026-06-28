Sturgeon Make the Most of Big Hits, Top Dublin

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Martinez Sturgeon scored nine runs across the third and fourth innings and defeated the Dublin Leprechauns 12-3 on June 27, 2026.

Martinez finished with 13 hits and no errors. Dublin had six hits and no errors.

Jacob Klinovsky and Josh Hardamon led the Sturgeon offense, each driving in four runs. Klinovsky homered and scored twice, while Hardamon went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored.

Jesus Marrero added a pinch-hit home run and drove in two runs for Martinez. Andrew Curran went 2- for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Michael Pavelchak also had two hits and scored three runs.

Danny Sullivan earned the win for Martinez, throwing seven innings while allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts.

Damon Hale powered Dublin's offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored, and an RBI. DJ Aceron drove in two runs for the Leprechauns.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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