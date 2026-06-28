80s Top Garden City 13-9 with Ira Clifton Complete Game

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







North Platte 80s defeated the Garden City Wind 13-9 on June 27, 2026.

Garden City jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning, but North Platte answered and later took control with a seven-run fifth inning.

Michael Fisk led North Platte, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs. Ivan Santos added three hits, two runs, and three RBIs, while Carson McCurdy went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Ira Clifton also helped his own cause with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI, then threw a complete game for North Platte. Clifton allowed nine runs, eight earned, on 18 hits while striking out five.

Garden City had 18 hits in the loss. Darius Freeman went 4-for-6 with a triple and two runs scored, while Ben Bach drove in four runs and hit a home run. Peyton Lewis had two hits, two runs, and two RBIs.

North Platte finished with 13 runs on 13 hits and four errors. Garden City finished with nine runs on 18 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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