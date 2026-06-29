Weirdos Score a Win over Martinez

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Austin Weirdos News Release







The Austin Weirdos beat the Martinez Sturgeon 5-2 on June 28, 2026.

Austin scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third to take control early. The Weirdos added an insurance run in the ninth inning.

Gabriel Corniel led Austin with three RBIs. Sean Tanaka scored twice and had two hits, while Jake Lucas added two hits, including a double.

Martinez scored both of its runs in the fifth inning. Andrew Curran and Jacob Klinovsky each doubled and drove in a run for the Sturgeon.

Jake Lucas was strong in relief for Austin, throwing seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Sean Tanaka started and threw two scoreless innings.

Austin finished with five runs on eight hits and one error. Martinez finished with two runs on nine hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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