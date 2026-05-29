Austin Weirdos Hold off Martinez Sturgeon 6-5

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Austin Weirdos News Release







MARTINEZ, California - The Austin Weirdos defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 6-5, holding off a late Martinez rally to secure the win.

Austin took control in the third inning when Cono Casale blasted a three-run home run, scoring Danelle Daniels and Alex Lopez to give the Weirdos a 3-0 lead.

Martinez got on the board in the sixth on an RBI triple by Nick Thomson, but Austin answered in the seventh with another three-run homer from Casale. The second blast gave Casale six RBIs on the night and pushed the Weirdos ahead 6-1.

The Sturgeon fought back late, scoring once in the eighth and three times in the ninth. Thomson led Martinez with two hits, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs, while Josh Hardamon also homered and drove in a run.

Gabriel Corniel gave Austin a strong start, allowing three runs over eight innings while striking out seven. DJ Sharabi and Austin Lane finished the game as the Weirdos survived the ninth-inning push.

Austin finished with six runs on seven hits and no errors. Martinez had five runs on 12 hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

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