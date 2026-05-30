Garden City Wind Defeat North Platte 80s, 12-5

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







GARDEN CITY, Kansas - The Garden City Wind jumped out early and defeated the North Platte 80s 12-5.

Garden City set the tone in the first inning, scoring five runs to take immediate control. The Wind added three more runs in the fourth and closed strong with four runs in the eighth inning.

North Platte broke through with two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two more in the ninth, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Rob Morosetti led Garden City's offense, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs. Trent Lowe added three hits and four RBIs, while Peyton Lewis scored three runs and collected two hits. Darius Freeman and Jordan Williams also drove in runs for the Wind.

For North Platte, Tommy Ramos powered the offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double, and four RBIs. Zach Evenson added three hits, including a double, while Darrius Bomer doubled and drove in a run.

Camden Karlin gave Garden City a strong start, allowing three runs over 6.1 innings while striking out five. The Wind bullpen held North Platte in check until the ninth inning.

Garden City finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and one error. North Platte scored five runs on 11 hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

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