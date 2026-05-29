Garden City Wind Hold off North Platte 80s 9-8

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







GARDEN CITY, Kansas - The Garden City Wind built an early lead and held off a late push from the North Platte 80s for a 9-8 win.

Garden City scored in each of the first three innings, including four runs in the third, to take a 6-0 lead. North Platte answered with five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, but the Wind responded with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to stay ahead.

Jaxson Huzicka led Garden City, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored, an RBI, and two walks. Peyton Lewis homered and drove in two runs, while Jordan Williams added two hits and two RBIs.

North Platte was powered by Zach Evenson, who hit a home run and drove in four runs. Tommy Ramos also homered, scored three runs, and drove in one. Kyle Jenson added two hits and an RBI.

Aiden Berggren earned the win in relief for Garden City, while Grant LaBelle took the loss for North Platte.

Garden City finished with nine runs on 12 hits and one error. North Platte scored eight runs on eight hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

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