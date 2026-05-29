Bakersfield Train Robbers Defeat San Rafael Pacifics 5-2

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







SAN RAFAEL, California - The Bakersfield Train Robbers scored early and used strong pitching to defeat the San Rafael Pacifics 5-2.

Bakersfield jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring three runs. Christian Alamirano delivered the big hit with a two-run single that scored Cade Fujii and Joe Starick.

San Rafael answered with one run in the first and another in the fourth, but Bakersfield stayed in front and added two insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Alamirano led the Train Robbers with three hits and two RBIs. Zack Beatty added two doubles, while Dylan Heil also collected two hits.

For San Rafael, Fred Buckson went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while John Bicos and Jacob Savoy each drove in a run. Savoy also hit a home run.

Christian Alamirano also starred on the mound, throwing 8.2 innings and allowing two runs while striking out 12.

Bakersfield finished with five runs on 13 hits and two errors. San Rafael scored two runs on seven hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

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