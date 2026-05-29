Santa Fe Fuego Edge Grand Junction 3-1 in Pitchers Duel

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego opened their 2026 season with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers on May 28 at Fort Marcy Park. In a game dominated by pitching, the Fuego used a timely fourth-inning home run and a stellar complete effort from starter Tyler Campbell to secure the win.

Grand Junction struck first in the opening inning when Basiel Williams crossed the plate to give the Razorback Suckers an early 1-0 lead. Santa Fe answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Victor Mascai that scored Terrance McGowan, tying the game at 1-1.

The game remained deadlocked until the fourth inning when Layne Sanders reached base and Nick Tarantino delivered the biggest swing of the night. Tarantino launched a two-run homer to left field, putting the Fuego ahead 3-1 and providing all the offense Santa Fe would need.

Campbell was outstanding on the mound for Santa Fe. The right-hander tossed all five innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out nine. He faced only 19 batters and did not issue a walk, keeping the Razorback Suckers off balance all evening.







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

Santa Fe Fuego Edge Grand Junction 3-1 in Pitchers Duel - Santa Fe Fuego

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.