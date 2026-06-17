Weirdos Take a Rare Win against Bakersfield

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Austin Weirdos News Release







Austin Weirdos defeated the Bakersfield Train Robbers 14-10 on June 16, 2026.

Austin used big innings early to take control, scoring 4 runs in the 2nd, 3 runs in the 3rd, and 4 more in the 4th. The Weirdos added 3 runs in the 7th and finished with 14 runs on 15 hits.

Cory Lilnens led Austin with a home run, double and 5 RBIs. Austin Sargent also homered and drove in 4 runs, while Alex Lopez went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and an RBI. Chris Tsouras added 2 doubles and an RBI.

Bakersfield battled back with 4 runs in the 6th inning, 2 runs in the 8th, and 1 run in the 9th. Cade Fujii led the Train Robbers with 3 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs. Christian Alamirano drove in 2 runs, and Jed Downham added 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

Jay Schulze earned the win for Austin, allowing 3 runs over 5 innings. Jacob Perez took the loss for Bakersfield.

Final Score: Austin Weirdos 14, Bakersfield Train Robbers 10







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026

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