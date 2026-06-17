North Platte Doubles up Blackwell

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







North Platte 80s defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 10-5 on June 16, 2026 at Bill Wood Field.

Blackwell jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning, highlighted by Caleb Marquez's 3-run home run. Marquez added a solo home run in the 3rd inning to give the FlyCatchers a 5-1 advantage.

North Platte answered with 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead. Tommy Ramos doubled in a run, Carson McCurdy singled home a run, Lucas Rincon tied the game with a 2-run double, and Ira Clifton doubled in the go-ahead run.

The 80s added 2 runs in the 4th and 2 more in the 6th to pull away. Carson McCurdy led North Platte, going 3-for-4 with a double, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Ira Clifton went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Lucas Rincon and Tommy Ramos each drove in 2 runs.

Caleb Marquez led Blackwell with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs.

Ira Clifton earned the win on the mound for North Platte, throwing all 7 innings while striking out 10 and allowing 4 hits.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 10, Blackwell FlyCatchers 5







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2026

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