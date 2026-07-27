North Platte 80s Power Past Grand Junction, 14-4

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s erupted for four runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 14-4 on July 26, 2026.

North Platte collected 15 hits and drew 12 walks while scoring in five different innings. The 80s built a 6-0 lead after two innings, added two more runs in the fourth and broke the game open with a five-run seventh.

Stephen Kent led the North Platte offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Carson McCurdy finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, while Gustavo Rivera Suarez went 2-for-3 with a home run, three walks, two runs and three RBIs.

TJ Beninati also had a big game, going 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base. Sean Bennett added three hits and drove in two runs, while Ivan Santos went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

North Platte grabbed the lead in the first inning when Kent delivered an RBI single and Rivera Suarez followed with a three-run home run. Kent extended the advantage to 6-0 with a two-run homer in the second.

The 80s added two runs in the fourth on Bennett's two-run single. In the seventh, Beninati, Kent and McCurdy delivered consecutive extra-base scoring plays as North Platte scored five times to take a 13-1 lead.

Grand Junction scored its first run in the fourth inning and added three unearned runs in the ninth. Champ Garner, Michael Doerr and Elias Fiddler each recorded two hits for the Razorback Suckers. Basiel Williams and Wyatt Cunningham each drove in a run.

McCurdy started on the mound for North Platte and allowed one run on four hits over four innings. Edwin Calvillo, James Kobylt, Nicholas Neighbours and Jake Boucher combined to finish the game. The North Platte pitching staff allowed only one earned run and three strikeouts over nine innings.

Joseph Banda allowed eight runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings for Grand Junction. Nicholas Sall closed the game with a scoreless eighth inning and two strikeouts.

North Platte improved to 15-13-1 with the victory, while Grand Junction moved to 30-22-1.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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