Saguaros Score Eight Late Runs to Rally Past Invaders 10-7

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros overcame a four-run deficit by scoring eight times over the final two innings to defeat the Roswell Invaders, 10-7, on July 26, 2026, at Joe Bauman Stadium.

Roswell held a 5-2 advantage after seven innings, but Tucson scored five runs in the eighth to take its first lead of the game. The Saguaros added three insurance runs in the ninth before holding off a two-run Roswell rally in the bottom half.

The Invaders opened the scoring in the second inning when Terry Daniels crossed the plate on a Tucson error. Roswell added two runs in the third on Ricky Rivas' sacrifice fly and Xander Nabors' solo home run.

Tucson got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Cedric Reynaud singled home Angel Faras. Roswell answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Ryan Torres hit a two-run home run to give the Invaders a 5-1 lead.

Trent Malone delivered an RBI single in the seventh to pull Tucson within three runs. The Saguaros then broke through in the eighth inning, scoring five times to move ahead 7-5. Sloan Laird drove in a run with a single, three runs scored on wild pitches and Diego Zuniga added an RBI single.

Tucson increased its lead to 10-5 in the ninth. The Saguaros took advantage of a Roswell error before Ty Murray brought home another run on a groundout.

Roswell scored twice in the bottom of the ninth, but Tucson stopped the comeback and secured the three-run victory.

Malone led the Saguaros at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI. Laird finished 2- for-5 with two runs and an RBI, while Faras and Reynaud each collected two hits. Reynaud also drove in Tucson's first run of the game.

Connor Kiefer reached base five times, recording one hit and four walks while scoring twice. Tucson finished with 13 hits and 12 walks.

Torres led Roswell by going 2-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Nabors went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Daniels and Harrison Rossi each recorded three hits, with Daniels stealing four bases.

Jaymon Cervantes started for Tucson and allowed five runs on 10 hits over six innings while striking out five. Matthew Mejia earned the victory after working a scoreless seventh inning. Adan Vega pitched a scoreless eighth before RMani Adams completed the ninth.

Stephen Moraski started for Roswell and allowed one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Xander Nabors took the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, in one-third of an inning.

Tucson improved to 21-27-1 with the win, while Roswell fell to 29-17.

Tucson will advance to meet Trinidad in the Wild Card Round Monday Night in Colorado. Roswell won the pennant and will have a first round bye and will host the winner of Grand Junction and Alpine Friday Night.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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