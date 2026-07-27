Santa Fe Holds Off Trinidad's Ninth-Inning Rally, 11-9

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego built an eight-run lead and survived a five-run ninth inning by the Trinidad Triggers to earn an 11-9 victory on July 26, 2026.

Santa Fe finished with 14 hits and scored in seven consecutive innings from the second through the eighth. The Fuego broke open a close game with four runs in the sixth inning, then added two runs in both the seventh and eighth to take an 11-4 lead.

Trinidad struck first with two runs in the opening inning. Bryce Hayman and Kelii Price each homered as the Triggers grabbed an early 2-0 advantage.

Santa Fe answered with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to move ahead 3-2. The Fuego then took control with four runs in the sixth, increasing their lead to 7-2.

Trinidad scored twice in the seventh, but Santa Fe responded with two runs in the bottom half and two more in the eighth. The Triggers mounted one final comeback in the ninth, scoring five times before the Fuego recorded the final out.

Connor Hickey led the Santa Fe offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Quinton Copeland finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs.

Alex Elliott also homered and drove in two runs for the Fuego. Terrance McGowan collected three hits and scored once, while Sam Freedman added two hits. Nick Tarantino reached base three times, scored twice and drove in a run.

Hayman led Trinidad by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one run scored and a stolen base. Price homered, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Jonathan Ramallo doubled and drove in two runs, while Michael Acosta went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a walk. Chip White recorded two hits and scored twice. Brice Cagle added a pinch-hit RBI during Trinidad's ninth-inning rally.

Santa Fe starter Joey Muccilli allowed two runs on six hits over four innings. Daniel Allard followed with a scoreless inning as the Fuego bullpen carried the lead into the late innings.

Keaton Fisher started for Trinidad and allowed seven runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five. Michael Acosta and Kelii Price completed the game on the mound for the Triggers.

Santa Fe scored 11 runs on 14 hits and committed two errors. Trinidad finished with nine runs on 13 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.