North Platte Pulls Away for 9-4 Win Over Grand Junction

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s scored three runs in both the second and sixth innings to defeat the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 9-4 on July 25, 2026.

Grand Junction opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Champ Garner singled home Wyatt Cunningham. North Platte answered with three runs in the second, highlighted by Garrett Flaagan's two-run double, to take a 3-1 lead.

The Razorback Suckers pulled within a run in the fourth when Sean Becker delivered an RBI double and Brandon Zanni drove in another run. North Platte responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning before adding three more in the sixth to take control of the game.

Carson McCurdy led the North Platte offense with a home run and three RBIs. Stephen Kent drove in two runs, while Flaagan finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Ivan Santos scored twice, and Gustavo Rivera Suarez stole two bases.

Basiel Williams led Grand Junction with two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Becker, Zanni and Seth Whitney also doubled. Garner, Becker, Zanni and Cunningham each drove in one run for the Razorback Suckers.

Ricardo Medrano worked seven innings for North Platte, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Nicholas Neighbours completed the victory with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

North Platte scored nine runs despite collecting only six hits, taking advantage of nine walks and two Grand Junction errors. The Razorback Suckers finished with eight hits and three walks.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 9, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 4

Grand Junction: 4 Runs, 8 Hits, 2 Errors

North Platte: 9 Runs, 6 Hits, 1 Error







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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