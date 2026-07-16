80s Walk Off Grand Junction 8-7 in 10 Innings

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a dramatic 8-7 walk-off victory over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Grand Junction entered the ninth inning trailing 6-4 but rallied for two runs to tie the game. Aidan Bevan brought home the tying run by reaching on an error, sending the contest into extra innings.

The Razorback Suckers moved ahead 7-6 in the top of the 10th when Basiel Williams singled home Wyatt Cunningham. North Platte answered in the bottom half as Garrett Flaagan drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Sean Bennett then delivered the winning run with a sacrifice fly that scored Stephen Kent.

Jake Boucher led North Platte by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Darrius Bomer also collected three hits and scored a run. Bennett finished with two hits, two runs scored and the game-winning RBI, while Carson McCurdy added a double and an RBI.

Ricardo Medrano started for the 80s and struck out 10 while allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings. Edwin Calvillo worked the 10th inning and earned the victory despite allowing one run.

Michael Doerr powered the Grand Junction offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Williams added two hits and three RBIs, while Cunningham went 2-for-5, walked, stole two bases and scored three runs.

Grand Junction produced 10 hits and drew 11 walks but stranded 15 runners and committed four errors. North Platte finished with 12 hits, 10 walks and two errors.

Joseph Banda took the loss for Grand Junction after issuing two walks and allowing the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

North Platte improved to 12-28 with the victory, while Grand Junction fell to 24-18.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 8, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 7 (10 innings)

Winning Pitcher: Edwin Calvillo

Losing Pitcher: Joseph Banda







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