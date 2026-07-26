Bakersfield Uses Two Big Innings to Defeat Martinez, 10-4

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers scored five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to earn a 10-4 victory over the Martinez Sturgeon on July 25, 2026.

Martinez opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the third inning, but Bakersfield answered with a five-run fourth to take control of the game. The Sturgeon scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth to cut the Train Robbers lead to 5-3.

Bakersfield broke the game open with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, extending its advantage to 9-3. The Train Robbers added another insurance run in the eighth before Martinez scored the games final run in the ninth.

Jed Downham led Bakersfield by going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Zach Beatty also collected three hits, scored once and stole two bases.

Ryan Smith, Joe Starick and Christian Altamirano each drove in two runs for the Train Robbers. Macs Carrillo added two hits and an RBI, while Dylan Heil finished with two hits and a stolen base.

Bakersfield finished with 15 hits. Beatty and Downham each recorded three-hit games, while Carrillo, Heil and Smith contributed multiple hits.

Jesus Marrero powered the Martinez offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jacob Klinovsky and Kyler Hickman each collected two hits, while Paul Carreno drove in a run. Elias Gonzalez doubled and scored once.

The Bakersfield pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts. Dillon Stimpson opened the game with two scoreless innings, while Jayden Metz struck out five over the final two innings.

Martinez collected 10 hits and drew five walks but left 12 runners on base. Both teams committed two errors.

Final Score: Bakersfield Train Robbers 10, Martinez Sturgeon 4

Bakersfield: 10 Runs, 15 Hits, 2 Errors

Martinez: 4 Runs, 10 Hits, 2 Errors







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.