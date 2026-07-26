Roswell Walks Off Tucson in Wild 14-13 Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a dramatic comeback and defeat the Tucson Saguaros, 14-13, on July 25, 2026.

Roswell led 3-1 after four innings, but Tucson scored twice in the fifth and exploded for six runs in the sixth to take a 9-3 advantage.

The Invaders responded with six runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 9-9. Jorge Carreo hit a two-run home run, Harrison Rossi delivered an RBI single and Anthony Castaneda added an RBI double during the rally.

Xander Nabors gave Roswell a 12-9 lead in the eighth inning with a three-run home run. Tucson refused to go away and scored four times in the top of the ninth to move back in front, 13-12.

Diego Zuniga hit a two-run double during Tucson's ninth-inning rally, and Myles White followed with a two-run single that put the Saguaros ahead by one run.

Roswell loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before Ricky Rivas drew a walk to force home the tying run. Colin Sepulveda then drew another bases-loaded walk, bringing Ryan Flores home with the winning run.

Nabors powered the Roswell offense with two home runs and five RBIs. Rivas went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Ryan Torres collected three hits and scored twice.

Carreo homered and drove in two runs. Sepulveda finished with two hits, two walks, two runs and the game-winning RBI. Rossi added two hits and an RBI, while Castaneda drove in two runs.

Tucson finished with 18 hits. Gavy Perez-Torres led the Saguaros with four hits, while Ty Murray, Trent Malone and Connor Kiefer each collected three hits.

Zuniga drove in four runs, Cedric Reynaud homered and recorded two RBIs, and White added two RBIs. Murray and Will Thomas also drove in runs for Tucson.

The teams combined for 27 runs, 34 hits and five errors in the back-and-forth contest.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 14, Tucson Saguaros 13

Tucson: 13 Runs, 18 Hits, 3 Errors

Roswell: 14 Runs, 16 Hits, 2 Errors







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