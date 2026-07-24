Grand Junction Pounds Out 25 Hits in 28-9 Win Over North Platte

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers exploded for 25 hits and scored in five different innings on the way to a 28-9 victory over the North Platte 80s on Thursday night.

Grand Junction seized control immediately by scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning. The Razorback Suckers added four runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to build a commanding 19-0 advantage.

North Platte responded with all nine of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 19-9. Grand Junction answered with three runs in the fifth and six in the eighth to put the game away.

Basiel Williams delivered a huge performance for Grand Junction, going 5-for-7 with a triple, five runs scored and seven RBIs. He also walked and stole two bases.

Jake Alwine collected four hits, scored five runs and drove in three. Nicholas Sall went 4-for-6 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, while Michael Doerr added two hits, a double and four RBIs.

Ryan Rifenberg, Elias Fiddler, Sean Becker and Thomas Czyz each drove in two runs. Becker scored four times and stole two bases, while Czyz recorded two hits and scored three runs.

Jordan Hodges shut down North Platte over the final 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out six. Grand Junctions pitching staff did not allow an earned run, as North Platte benefited from walks and a Grand Junction error during its nine-run fourth inning.

Carson McCurdy led North Platte with three hits, two runs and an RBI. Sean Bennett tripled and drove in three runs, while Gustavo Rivera Suarez added two hits.

Grand Junction improved to 14-32-1 with the victory. North Platte fell to 28-21-1.







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