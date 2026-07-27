Cancel's Ninth-Inning Double Lifts Pecos Past Alpine, 7-6

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Derrick Cancel delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth inning as the Pecos Bills defeated the Alpine Cowboys, 7-6, on July 26, 2026.

Pecos carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth after Levi Masloski hit a grand slam, but Alpine answered with three runs to tie the game. The Bills recovered in the ninth when Thorin Sanchez-Guerra scored on Cancel's double, and Thomas Geiger kept the Cowboys scoreless in the bottom half.

The Bills opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning. Cancel brought home Phillip Jones on a fielder's choice before Anthony Hampton drove in Ryan Drag with a sacrifice fly.

Alpine tied the game in the fourth. James Prockish lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Sal Diaz, and Zach Tallerman followed with an RBI double that brought home Luke Hyzdu.

The Cowboys moved ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Prockish hit his second sacrifice fly of the game, scoring Cade Labruyere.

Pecos regained control in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Masloski launched a grand slam that scored Cancel, DJ Walker and Selvin Anderson and gave the Bills a 6-3 advantage.

Alpine immediately responded in the bottom of the inning. Michael Prisco singled and advanced on an error as Tallerman and Prockish scored. Julian Aguilera then tied the game with an RBI single that brought home Prisco.

Sanchez-Guerra reached base in the ninth and scored the winning run when Cancel lined an RBI double. Cancel finished 2-for-5 with a double, one run, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Masloski provided the biggest hit of the game, going 1-for-1 with the grand slam and four RBIs. Walker added two hits and scored once, while Jones went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Selvin Anderson doubled, walked and scored during the four-run eighth.

Alpine collected 12 hits in the loss. Xavien Thompson, Sal Diaz and Michael Prisco each recorded two hits. Prockish drove in two runs, while Tallerman, Prisco and Aguilera each added an RBI.

Jones started for Pecos and allowed six runs, five earned, on 10 hits over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and issued only one walk. Geiger earned the victory by pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Daylan Bower took the loss after allowing the deciding run in the ninth. Reese Weaks opened the game with two scoreless innings for Alpine, while Jacob Bradley, Cole Edwards, Chambers McGilberry, Nick Brady and Bower completed the pitching duties.

Pecos finished with seven runs on 11 hits and committed three errors. Alpine scored six runs on 12 hits and played error-free defense.







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