Blackwell Holds Off Garden City for 10-9 Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers built an early lead and survived a late Garden City rally to earn a 10-9 victory over the Wind on July 25, 2026.

Garden City opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning, but Blackwell immediately answered with four runs in the bottom half. The Flycatchers added one run in the second, two in the third and another in the fifth to build an 8-3 advantage.

The Wind began their comeback with one run in the sixth and another in the seventh. Garden City then scored three times in the eighth to cut the deficit, but Blackwell answered with two important insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

Garden City scored once more in the ninth, but the Flycatchers prevented the tying run from crossing the plate and secured the one-run victory.

Caleb Marquez powered the Blackwell offense by going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. Angel Rodriguez added a home run and three RBIs, while Michael Alonso homered and drove in a run. Joseph Boone also delivered an RBI for the Flycatchers.

Hunter Daymond led Blackwell with three hits. Caleb Copeland stole two bases, while Shannon Martin also recorded a stolen base. The Flycatchers finished with 11 hits, including four home runs.

Connor Huzicka led Garden City by going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Trent Lowe drove in three runs, while Jordan Williams, Leyton Barry and Kaden Kirshenbaum each recorded an RBI. Barry also doubled, and the Wind stole four bases.

Garden City collected nine hits and drew nine walks but left 12 runners on base. Blackwell committed two errors, while the Wind committed one.

Final Score: Blackwell Flycatchers 10, Garden City Wind 9

Garden City: 9 Runs, 9 Hits, 1 Error

Blackwell: 10 Runs, 11 Hits, 2 Errors







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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