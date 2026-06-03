Austin Tops Dublin on the Road

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Austin Weirdos News Release







Austin jumped out early with three runs in the first inning and added runs in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to stay in control.

Danelle Daniels led the Weirdos offense, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Alex Lopez drove in three runs, while Mason Refuerzo added two RBIs.

Austin Sargent went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sean Tanaka also had two hits and drove in a run as Austin finished with 14 hits.

Dublin battled back with two runs in the second and three runs in the fourth, but Austin answered with four runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Gabriel Sepulveda led Dublin with three hits, including a double and a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dominic Vogel also had three hits for the Leprechauns.

Cesar Ortega gave Austin three strong innings in relief, allowing one unearned run while striking out three. Austin Sargent closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Weirdos' 14-hit attack and steady scoring helped Austin earn the 10-6 road win over Dublin.







Pecos League Stories from June 3, 2026

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