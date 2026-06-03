Santa Fe Fuego Sweep Two Game Series in Texas against Pecos Bills with 4-1 Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







Santa Fe started fast with three runs in the first inning and never gave up the lead.

Connor Hickey opened the scoring with a solo home run, Sam Freedman followed with an RBI triple, and Rickey Rivas added an RBI single to give the Fuego a 3-0 lead.

Pecos answered with one run in the bottom of the first when Anthony Hampton scored on a wild pitch, but the Bills could not push across another run despite finishing with 11 hits.

Santa Fe added an insurance run in the fourth inning when Layne Sanders singled home Garrett Esposito to make it 4-1.

Tyler Campbell was outstanding for the Fuego, throwing a complete game while allowing one run on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and only one walk.

Terrance McGowan led Santa Fe with two doubles, while Hickey, Freedman, Rivas and Sanders each drove in a run.

The Fuego's early offense and Campbell's complete-game effort carried Santa Fe to the 4-1 win at Chevron Field.

The Fuego have a rare in state game with the Roswell Invaders at Fort Marcy on Wednesday Night. The Bills head to Tucson for a four game series with the Saguaros.







Pecos League Stories from June 3, 2026

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