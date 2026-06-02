Santa Fe Fuego Outslug Pecos Bills in Wild 18-17 Shootout

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego survived a furious late comeback by the Pecos Bills and escaped with an 18-17 victory Monday night in one of the highest-scoring games of the Pecos League season.

Pecos jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of several early opportunities and putting Santa Fe on its heels. The Fuego answered with five runs in the third inning before exploding for eight more runs in the fourth to seize a 13-6 lead.

Santa Fe continued to add insurance runs throughout the game, collecting 20 hits and building an 18- 10 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Bills refused to go quietly. Pecos erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before the Fuego finally secured the final outs to preserve the one-run victory.

Nick Tarantino led the Santa Fe offense with a huge 4-for-6 performance, scoring three runs and driving in three. Garrett Esposito also starred, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a triple. Zane Loveday helped his own cause with two hits and three RBIs, while Connor Hickey scored three runs and drove in two.

Alex Elliott contributed two hits and two RBIs, Ricky Rivas collected two hits and an RBI, and Dily Romero added two hits and a run driven in as the Fuego lineup produced runs throughout the order.

Pecos pounded out 18 hits in the loss. Anthony Hampton led the attack with four hits, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Bilar Whittle scored four runs and drove in two, while Keelen Sloan finished with two hits and three RBIs. Auden Venegas and Brock Franks each drove in three and two runs respectively as the Bills nearly completed a dramatic comeback.

Zane Loveday earned the win for Santa Fe after pitching seven innings, allowing 10 runs, six earned, while striking out five. Daniel Allard weathered the late rally to help close out the game.

Chris Bedgood, Clayton Evans, and Eric Yelding combined to pitch for Pecos, but the Bills staff could not contain the Fuego offense, which drew 12 walks and collected 20 hits on the night.

In a game featuring 35 combined runs and 38 combined hits, Santa Fe's explosive middle innings proved just enough to outlast Pecos' ninth-inning surge and secure the thrilling 18-17 victory.







Pecos League Stories from June 2, 2026

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