North Platte 80s Dominate Blackwell Flycatchers in 17-2 Rout
Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
North Platte 80s News Release
The North Platte 80s erupted for 17 runs despite collecting just seven hits, using patience at the plate and capitalizing on Blackwell mistakes to cruise past the Blackwell Flycatchers 17-2 on June 1.
North Platte broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning before adding four runs in the sixth, four more in the seventh, and another four-run outburst in the eighth. The 80s drew an incredible 20 walks and took full advantage of three Blackwell errors to keep pressure on the Flycatchers all night long.
Darrius Bomer led the offensive attack with four RBIs, while TJ Beninati drove in three runs and reached base five times. Carson McCurdy scored four runs, blasted a home run, and added two RBIs. Lucas Rincon also crossed the plate four times and drove in two runs, helping fuel the relentless North Platte offense.
Hunter Daymond chipped in two hits and two RBIs, while Ivan Santos scored three times and added a double. The 80s' lineup continuously forced Blackwell pitchers into difficult situations throughout the contest.
On the mound, Brock Pare earned the victory after allowing just one run on five hits over five innings while striking out seven. Grant LaBelle followed with three innings of relief and James Kobylt closed out the final inning as North Platte held Blackwell to just two runs.
Blackwell managed seven hits of its own, with Shane Morrow leading the offense by going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Dario Paredes added an RBI single, but the Flycatchers were unable to keep pace with North Platte's relentless offensive pressure.
The victory improves North Platte's momentum as the 80s showcased both offensive depth and pitching efficiency in one of their most lopsided wins of the season, defeating the Flycatchers 17-2.
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