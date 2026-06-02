Dublin Leprechauns Rally Past Austin Weirdos 7-4 Behind 16-Hit Attack

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns used a balanced offensive attack and timely hitting to defeat the Austin Weirdos 7-4 on Monday night. Dublin collected 16 hits and erased an early deficit to secure the victory.

Austin jumped out quickly, scoring one run in each of the first three innings. Danelle Daniels paced the Weirdos offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Gabriel Corniel also drove in a run as Austin built a 3-0 lead after three innings.

The Leprechauns answered in the bottom of the third before breaking the game open with a three-run fourth inning to take a 4-3 advantage. Dublin added two more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to pull away.

Dominic Vogel sparked the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, scoring twice and collecting two doubles. Gabriel Sepulveda also had three hits and an RBI, while Timothy Wagner finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Juan Gonzalez delivered one of the game's biggest hits, launching a home run and driving in two runs. DJ Aceron added two hits and an RBI, and Carson Richter contributed two hits and scored once.

Murphy Bostick started for Dublin and worked three innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. William Cohen provided two scoreless innings of relief, and the Dublin bullpen combined to strike out 15 Austin hitters. Dante Hatchett closed the door with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Gabriel Corniel took the loss for Austin despite pitching into the seventh inning. He allowed five runs on 12 hits while striking out three. Cesar Ortega finished the final 1.2 innings for the Weirdos.

Dublin improved its standing with the 7-4 victory, using a relentless offense and strong bullpen work to overcome Austin's early lead and secure the win.







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